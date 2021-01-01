Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) vs Dell XPS 13 9310
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 661-902% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 65 against 52 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 890 grams less (around 1.96 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (91.3 vs 129.3 square inches)
- 20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.09 kg (4.61 lbs)
|1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
|Width
|355 mm (13.98 inches)
|296 mm (11.65 inches)
|Height
|235 mm (9.25 inches)
|199 mm (7.83 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|15 mm (0.59 inches)
|Area
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|589 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~88.4%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|3.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|36.6 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|7.6 V
|Full charging time
|-
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|-
|84.6 dB
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.1
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|11.2 x 6.4 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|12
|4
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 13 9310 +4%
1252
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5599
2489
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|System Shared
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory clock
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|-
|Shading units
|3840
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
