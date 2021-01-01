Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) vs Dell XPS 17 9700
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 143-195% higher FPS
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)
- Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (129.3 vs 144.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Features a much bigger (~49%) battery – 97 against 65 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.09 kg (4.61 lbs)
|2.51 kg (5.53 lbs)
|Width
|355 mm (13.98 inches)
|375 mm (14.76 inches)
|Height
|235 mm (9.25 inches)
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|20 mm (0.79 inches)
|Area
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~90.1%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|4.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|150°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|49 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|133 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1686:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|90.4%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|94%
|Response time
|-
|41 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC711-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|-
|82.2 dB
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|4x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.1
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.3 mm
|Size
|-
|15.0 x 8.9 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1203
1133
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5599
4030
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
484
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2732
2118
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|1350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1485 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|-
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|3840
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
