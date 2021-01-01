Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) vs HP ENVY 13
Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
From $1699
HP ENVY 13
From $749
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 179-244% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 60% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 65 against 51 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the HP ENVY 13
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 780 grams less (around 1.72 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (92.4 vs 129.3 square inches)
- 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.09 kg (4.61 lbs)
|1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
|Width
|355 mm (13.98 inches)
|306.5 mm (12.07 inches)
|Height
|235 mm (9.25 inches)
|194.5 mm (7.66 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|17 mm (0.67 inches)
|Area
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~81.8%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gold
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|230 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1204
1186
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5800
3941
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
500
495
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2823
1760
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1215 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1567 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|-
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.1
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
