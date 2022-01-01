You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 2560 x 1440 (165 Hz) - 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11390H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB RAM 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage 512GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 77-105% higher FPS

Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16 Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 83 against 65 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

60% sharper screen – 226 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.09 kg (4.61 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 235 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.25 x 0.78 inches 358 x 245.3 x 19.9 mm

14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~84.5% Side bezels 4.8 mm 6.7 mm Colors Black Black, Blue Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 2560 x 1440 (165 Hz) 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 226 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 74% DCI-P3 color gamut - 74% Max. brightness Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) 300 nits Spectre x360 16 +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 65 Wh 83 Wh Full charging time - 1:55 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 230 W 135 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 95 W 40 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1215 MHz 938 MHz GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1223 MHz FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40 GPU performance Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) +140% 12 TFLOPS Spectre x360 16 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.