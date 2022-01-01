Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) or MateBook 16 (2021) – what's better?

58 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
VS
54 out of 100
Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
Display 2520 x 1680
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) and Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 541-737% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (129.3 vs 138.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 84 against 65 watt-hours
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
vs
MateBook 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.09 kg (4.61 lbs) 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 235 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.78 inches		 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm
13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~85.2%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 6.4 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 42.4 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2520 x 1680 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1500:1
sRGB color space 100% 94.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 65.1%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 63.1%
Response time - 34 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 135 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 482 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 10-45 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 14 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 7
GPU performance
Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) +983%
12 TFLOPS
MateBook 16 (2021)
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 86 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display In the keyboard button
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 14.1 x 9.1 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
