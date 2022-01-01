You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 2560 x 1440 (165 Hz) 2520 x 1680 CPU - Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 11800H - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 8GB Radeon RX Vega 7 Storage 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) Can run popular games at about 541-737% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (129.3 vs 138.7 square inches) Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 84 against 65 watt-hours

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.09 kg (4.61 lbs) 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 235 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.25 x 0.78 inches 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm

13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~85.2% Side bezels 4.8 mm 6.4 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 42.4 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 2560 x 1440 (165 Hz) 2520 x 1680 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2520 x 1680 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1500:1 sRGB color space 100% 94.9% Adobe RGB profile - 65.1% DCI-P3 color gamut - 63.1% Response time - 34 ms Max. brightness Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) 300 nits MateBook 16 (2021) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 65 Wh 84 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 230 W 135 W Weigh of AC adapter - 482 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 8GB Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 95 W 10-45 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1215 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 192 bit - Memory speed 14 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 7 GPU performance Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) +983% 12 TFLOPS MateBook 16 (2021) 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 86 dB Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display In the keyboard button Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 14.1 x 9.1 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.