Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) vs Lenovo Legion 5 (2021, AMD)
Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
From $1699
Lenovo Legion 5 (2021, AMD)
From $1099
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 48-65% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 65 against 60 watt-hours
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (129.3 vs 146 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 (2021, AMD)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Tests and Specifications
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.09 kg (4.61 lbs)
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|Width
|355 mm (13.98 inches)
|363 mm (14.29 inches)
|Height
|235 mm (9.25 inches)
|259.6 mm (10.22 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|23.5 mm (0.93 inches)
|Area
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|942 cm2 (146 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~71.2%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|800:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|230 W
|230 / 300 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Legion 5 (2021, AMD) +15%
1385
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Legion 5 (2021, AMD) +18%
6864
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
536
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Legion 5 (2021, AMD) +31%
3704
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1215 MHz
|712-1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1567 MHz
|1057-1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.1
|4x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
