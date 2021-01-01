Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) vs Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2
Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
From $1699
Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2
From $1307
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 179-244% higher FPS
- Around 56% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 65 against 57 watt-hours
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (129.3 vs 140.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2
- Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.09 kg (4.61 lbs)
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|Width
|355 mm (13.98 inches)
|365.8 mm (14.4 inches)
|Height
|235 mm (9.25 inches)
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|19.1 mm (0.75 inches)
|Area
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|907 cm2 (140.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~74%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|10.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|-
|37.6 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|800:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|60.1%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|61.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|40.1%
|Response time
|-
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|363 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1261
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5800
4157
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
515
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2823
1815
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1215 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1567 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|48 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|76.3 dB
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.1
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.8 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
