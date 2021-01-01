Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) or ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) – what's better?

Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)

70 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
VS
58 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14
Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
From $1699
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
From $1457
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 10750H
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 413-563% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 56% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 65 against 57 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 960 grams less (around 2.12 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (107.7 vs 129.3 square inches)
  • 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
vs
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)

Case

Weight 2.09 kg (4.61 lbs) 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs)
Width 355 mm (13.98 inches) 314.5 mm (12.38 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 221 mm (8.7 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 695 cm2 (107.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~81.8%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 34.3 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:53 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left -
Charge power 230 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 332 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 14 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 3840 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 80.3 dB
Microphones - 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 5.5 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) and MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) and Blade 17 (2021)
3. Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) and Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
4. ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) and Surface Laptop 4 13.5
5. ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) and MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
6. ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) and XPS 13 9310
7. ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) and ThinkPad X1 Nano
8. ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) and ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (Intel)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) and Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский