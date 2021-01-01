Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) vs Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
From $1699
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
From $1999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 963910 grams less (around 2125.42 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 413-563% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Around 61% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 65 against 50 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (95.8 vs 129.3 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.09 kg (4.61 lbs)
|966 kg (2130.03 lbs)
|Width
|355 mm (13.98 inches)
|295.9 mm (11.65 inches)
|Height
|235 mm (9.25 inches)
|208.8 mm (8.22 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|14.2-15 mm (0.56-0.59 inches)
|Area
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|618 cm2 (95.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~83%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|4.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|-
|37.7 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1250:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|97%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|61.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|65.1%
|Response time
|-
|30 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:15 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|230 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|322 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1215
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5800
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2823
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1215 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1567 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|78.5 dB
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.1
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 7.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1