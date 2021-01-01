Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) or Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") – what's better?

Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) vs Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")

70 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
VS
56 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13
Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
From $1699
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
From $1999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Intel Core i7 10750H
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 963910 grams less (around 2125.42 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 413-563% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 61% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 65 against 50 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (95.8 vs 129.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
vs
Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")

Case

Weight 2.09 kg (4.61 lbs) 966 kg (2130.03 lbs)
Width 355 mm (13.98 inches) 295.9 mm (11.65 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 208.8 mm (8.22 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 14.2-15 mm (0.56-0.59 inches)
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~83%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 4.7 mm
Colors Black White
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 37.7 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1250:1
sRGB color space 100% 97%
Adobe RGB profile - 61.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 65.1%
Response time - 30 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:15 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 230 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 322 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 14 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 3840 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 78.5 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.1 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9500 vs Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
2. Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
3. Dell XPS 13 9305 vs Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
4. Dell XPS 13 9310 vs Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
5. Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel) vs Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
6. Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2 vs Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") and Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский