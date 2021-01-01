Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) vs MSI Prestige 15 A11X
Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
MSI Prestige 15 A11X
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 179-244% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 46% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the MSI Prestige 15 A11X
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
- Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 82 against 65 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Case
|Weight
|2.09 kg (4.61 lbs)
|1.69 kg (3.73 lbs)
|Width
|355 mm (13.98 inches)
|356.8 mm (14.05 inches)
|Height
|235 mm (9.25 inches)
|233.7 mm (9.2 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|16.9-18.9 mm (0.67-0.74 inches)
|Area
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~80.5%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|90 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Prestige 15 A11X +8%
1326
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6074
4405
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Prestige 15 A11X +13%
1361
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7466
5107
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1215 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1567 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.1
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
