66 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
VS
58 out of 100
MSI Prestige 15 A11X
Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
From $1699
MSI Prestige 15 A11X
From $1400
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 10750H
GPU
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) and MSI Prestige 15 A11X important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 179-244% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 46% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the MSI Prestige 15 A11X
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 82 against 65 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
vs
Prestige 15 A11X

Case

Weight 2.09 kg (4.61 lbs) 1.69 kg (3.73 lbs)
Width 355 mm (13.98 inches) 356.8 mm (14.05 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 233.7 mm (9.2 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 16.9-18.9 mm (0.67-0.74 inches)
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~80.5%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 64 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 3840 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) +325%
12 TFLOPS
Prestige 15 A11X
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

