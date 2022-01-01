You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 2560 x 1440 (165 Hz) - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 11800H - Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 8GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM 16GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage 512GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 80 against 65 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.09 kg (4.61 lbs) 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 235 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.25 x 0.78 inches 355 x 235 x 16.99 mm

13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~80.4% Side bezels 4.8 mm 4.8 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 48.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 2560 x 1440 (165 Hz) 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 360 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time - 2 ms Max. brightness Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) 300 nits Blade 15 (2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 65 Wh 80 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 230 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter - 790 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 95 W 100 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1215 MHz 1267 MHz GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1605 MHz FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) 12 TFLOPS Blade 15 (2022) +3% 12.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 2933 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 90.9 dB Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.