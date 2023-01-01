Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 16 or MacBook Pro 15 (2019) – what's better?

Razer Blade 16 vs Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)

77 out of 100
Razer Blade 16
VS
47 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
Razer Blade 16
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2880 x 1800
CPU Intel Core i9 13950HX
GPU
Intel UHD Graphics 630
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 16 and Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 16
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 4.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 95.1 against 83.6 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • 17% sharper screen – 221 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 16
vs
MacBook Pro 15 (2019)

Case

Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 244 x 21.99 mm
13.98 x 9.61 x 0.87 inches		 349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm
13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches
Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.7% ~81.8%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6500 RPM
Noise level (max. load) 51.3 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 15.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 221 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1305:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 89.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 98.5% -
Response time 9 ms -
Max. brightness
Blade 16
500 nits
MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 240 / 280 / 330 W 87 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 804 / 959 grams 369 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 6
Threads 32 12
L3 Cache 36 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 16 +305%
21025
MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
5188
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 16 +346%
29906
MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
6698
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 4 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock - 350 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1000 MHz
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 2.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 192
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 3
GPU performance
Blade 16 +4321%
16.8 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
0.38 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 2400 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 88.2 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v5
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 0.6 mm
Touchpad
Size 17.0 x 9.7 cm 15.4 x 9.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
