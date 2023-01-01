Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 3072 x 1920 CPU Intel Core i9 13950HX - Intel Core i7 9750H Intel Core i9 9880H Intel Core i9 9980HK GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5600M 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 16 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz Around 4.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 4.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2 Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 100 against 95.1 watt-hours

Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 100 against 95.1 watt-hours 20% sharper screen – 226 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 244 x 21.99 mm

13.98 x 9.61 x 0.87 inches 357.9 x 245.9 x 16.2 mm

14.09 x 9.68 x 0.64 inches Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.7% ~84.3% Side bezels 5.2 mm 6.6 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal No - Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM Noise level (max. load) 51.3 dB 46.1 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 3072 x 1920 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 226 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Sync technology G-Sync No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor No Yes Display tests Contrast 1305:1 1331:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 89.7% 88.8% DCI-P3 color gamut 98.5% 99.4% Response time 9 ms 43 ms Max. brightness Blade 16 500 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2019) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 95.1 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 240 / 280 / 330 W 96 W Cable length - 2 meters Weight of AC adapter 804 / 959 grams 359 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5600M 8GB TGP 140 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 7 nm GPU base clock - 1000 MHz GPU boost clock - 1250 MHz FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 1280 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Blade 16 +425% 16.8 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2019) 3.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 2666 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 4.2 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 88.2 dB 82.3 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v5 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Infrared sensor Yes - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 17.0 x 9.7 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.