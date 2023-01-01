Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 16 or MacBook Pro 16 (2019) – what's better?

Razer Blade 16 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

77 out of 100
Razer Blade 16
VS
54 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
Razer Blade 16
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
Display
3072 x 1920
CPU Intel Core i9 13950HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 16 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 16
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 4.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 100 against 95.1 watt-hours
  • 20% sharper screen – 226 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 16
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Case

Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 244 x 21.99 mm
13.98 x 9.61 x 0.87 inches		 357.9 x 245.9 x 16.2 mm
14.09 x 9.68 x 0.64 inches
Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.7% ~84.3%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM
Noise level (max. load) 51.3 dB 46.1 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Sync technology G-Sync No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor No Yes
Display tests
Contrast 1305:1 1331:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 89.7% 88.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 98.5% 99.4%
Response time 9 ms 43 ms
Max. brightness
Blade 16
500 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 240 / 280 / 330 W 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter 804 / 959 grams 359 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 6
Threads 32 12
L3 Cache 36 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 16 +300%
21129
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
5277
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 16 +337%
30203
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
6907
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock - 1000 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1250 MHz
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 1280
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Blade 16 +425%
16.8 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
3.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 4.2
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 88.2 dB 82.3 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v5
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Infrared sensor Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 17.0 x 9.7 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

