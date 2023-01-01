Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 16 or ROG Flow X13 (2022) – what's better?

Display
CPU Intel Core i9 13950HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 16 and ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 129-176% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~53%) battery – 95.1 against 62 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1150 grams less (around 2.54 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (102.9 vs 134.2 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 244 x 21.99 mm
13.98 x 9.61 x 0.87 inches		 299 x 222 x 15.8 mm
11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches
Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.7% ~78.4%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 45 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1433:1
sRGB color space - 98.2%
Adobe RGB profile - 69.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 3 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
Blade 16
500 nits
ROG Flow X13 (2022)
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 280 / 330 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 360 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 8
Threads 32 16
L3 Cache 36 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 16 +42%
2142
ROG Flow X13 (2022)
1507
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 16 +148%
22423
ROG Flow X13 (2022)
9025
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 16 +49%
2238
ROG Flow X13 (2022)
1501
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 16 +116%
27404
ROG Flow X13 (2022)
12713
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 40 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 938 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1223 MHz
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
Blade 16 +235%
16.8 TFLOPS
ROG Flow X13 (2022)
5.01 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 80 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
