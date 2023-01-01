Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 16 or ROG Strix G15 G513 – what's better?

Razer Blade 16 vs ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513

77 out of 100
Razer Blade 16
VS
54 out of 100
ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
Razer Blade 16
ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
Display
Battery 95.1 Wh
CPU Intel Core i9 13950HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 16 and ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 16
  • Can run popular games at about 234-320% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~70%) battery – 95.1 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 16
vs
ROG Strix G15 G513

Case

Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 244 x 21.99 mm
13.98 x 9.61 x 0.87 inches		 354 x 259 x 27.2 mm
13.94 x 10.2 x 1.07 inches
Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.7% ~73.2%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 51.3 dB 50 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology G-Sync G-Sync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast 1305:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile 89.7% 47.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 98.5% -
Response time 9 ms -
Max. brightness
Blade 16 +100%
500 nits
ROG Strix G15 G513
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:45 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 240 / 280 / 330 W 150 / 200 / 240 W
Weight of AC adapter 804 / 959 grams 560 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 6
Threads 32 12
L3 Cache 36 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 16 +44%
2152
ROG Strix G15 G513
1495
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 16 +206%
21129
ROG Strix G15 G513
6913
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 16 +49%
2179
ROG Strix G15 G513
1461
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 16 +194%
30203
ROG Strix G15 G513
10290
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 65 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock - 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1560 MHz
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Blade 16 +426%
16.8 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G15 G513
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x4W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 88.2 dB 78 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 -
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 17.0 x 9.7 cm 13.0 x 7.7 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

