Razer Blade 16 vs Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)

76 out of 100
Razer Blade 16
VS
66 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
Razer Blade 16
Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i9 13950HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 16 and Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 16
  • Can run popular games at about 75-102% higher FPS
  • Around 81% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 95.1 against 90 watt-hours
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 240 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 16
vs
ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 244 x 21.99 mm
13.98 x 9.61 x 0.87 inches		 354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm
13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches
Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.7% ~73.2%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 4
Noise level - 48 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
Blade 16 +67%
500 nits
ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Bottom
Charge power 280 / 330 W 100 / 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 8
Threads 32 16
L3 Cache 36 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
Blade 16 +136%
16.8 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 4.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 81 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 -
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

