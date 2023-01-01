Razer Blade 16 vs Asus ROG Strix G16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
98
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
84
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
66
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
63
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
61
NanoReview Score
76
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 16
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 75-102% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~49%) battery – 95.1 against 64 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (134.2 vs 144.9 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 244 x 21.99 mm
13.98 x 9.61 x 0.87 inches
|354 x 264 x 22.6 mm
13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches
|Area
|866 cm2 (134.3 inches2)
|935 cm2 (144.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85.7%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|5.2 mm
|4.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|3
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|280 / 330 W
|240 / 280 / 330 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|24 (8P + 16E)
|16 (8P + 8E)
|Threads
|32
|24
|L3 Cache
|36 MB
|30 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 16 +13%
2142
1902
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 16 +45%
22423
15460
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2238
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
27404
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|16.8 TFLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3072
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|96
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5600 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|1.9 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1