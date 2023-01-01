Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 16 or ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) – what's better?

Razer Blade 16 vs Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)

76 out of 100
Razer Blade 16
VS
74 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)
Razer Blade 16
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2560 x 1440
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 16 and Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 16
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 95.1 against 90 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (134.2 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)
  • Can run popular games at about 26-35% higher FPS
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 16
vs
ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 244 x 21.99 mm
13.98 x 9.61 x 0.87 inches		 395 x 282 x 23.4-28.3 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.11 inches
Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.7% ~74.1%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 6 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Bottom
Charge power 280 / 330 W 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.5 GHz 5.4 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 16
Threads 32 32
L3 Cache 36 MB 64 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Radeon 610M
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 175 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 7424
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 232
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 80
GPU performance
Blade 16
16.8 TFLOPS
ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) +47%
24.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 2 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
