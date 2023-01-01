Razer Blade 16 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 16
- Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 95.1 against 90 watt-hours
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (134.2 vs 146.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023)
- Provides 120% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 500 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
|2.67 kg (5.89 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 244 x 21.99 mm
13.98 x 9.61 x 0.87 inches
|355 x 266 x 20.5-29.7 mm
13.98 x 10.47 x 0.81-1.17 inches
|Area
|866 cm2 (134.3 inches2)
|944 cm2 (146.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85.7%
|~78.6%
|Side bezels
|5.2 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|51.3 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1305:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|89.7%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|98.5%
|100%
|Response time
|9 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|280 / 330 W
|330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|959 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.5 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Cores
|24 (8P + 16E)
|16
|Threads
|32
|32
|L3 Cache
|36 MB
|64 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Radeon 610M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 16 +7%
2142
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 16 +22%
22423
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 16 +13%
2238
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 16 +2%
27404
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|140 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|16.8 TFLOPS
|16.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3072
|3072
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|96
|96
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5600 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.4
|Power
|4x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|88.2 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|1.7 mm
|Size
|17.0 x 9.7 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
