You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 16 Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 95.1 against 90 watt-hours

Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 95.1 against 90 watt-hours Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (134.2 vs 146.3 square inches) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) Provides 120% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 500 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 2.67 kg (5.89 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 244 x 21.99 mm

13.98 x 9.61 x 0.87 inches 355 x 266 x 20.5-29.7 mm

13.98 x 10.47 x 0.81-1.17 inches Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.7% ~78.6% Side bezels 5.2 mm 5.2 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 51.3 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 240 Hz 240 Hz PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1305:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 89.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 98.5% 100% Response time 9 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Blade 16 500 nits ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) +120% 1100 nits

Battery Capacity 95.1 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 1:45 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 280 / 330 W 330 W Weigh of AC adapter 959 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 140 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 3072 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Blade 16 16.8 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) 16.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.4 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 88.2 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 17.0 x 9.7 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

