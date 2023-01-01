You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 CPU Intel Core i9 13950HX - AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 16 Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS

Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 95.1 against 90 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (134.2 vs 146.3 square inches) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 244 x 21.99 mm

13.98 x 9.61 x 0.87 inches 355 x 266 x 20.5 mm

13.98 x 10.47 x 0.81 inches Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.7% ~74.7% Side bezels 5.2 mm 0.4 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 51.3 dB 50 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 240 Hz PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1305:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 89.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 98.5% 100% Response time 9 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Blade 16 500 nits ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 95.1 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 1:45 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 240 / 280 / 330 W 240 / 280 W Weigh of AC adapter 804 / 959 grams 850 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 140 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1504 MHz GPU boost clock - 1802 MHz FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance Blade 16 +22% 16.8 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x16 GB Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x2048 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 4.2 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 88.2 dB 80 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size 17.0 x 9.7 cm 5.8 x 9.6 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.