Razer Blade 16 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)

77 out of 100
Razer Blade 16
VS
71 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
Razer Blade 16
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i9 13950HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 16 and Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 14-20% higher FPS
  • Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 95.1 against 90 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 16
vs
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 244 x 21.99 mm
13.98 x 9.61 x 0.87 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.7% ~77.8%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Black White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 51.3 dB 57.4 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1305:1 1030:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 89.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 98.5% 98%
Response time 9 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
Blade 16 +67%
500 nits
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:45 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 280 / 330 W 100 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 959 grams 741 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 8
Threads 32 16
L3 Cache 36 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 120 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1425 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 13.3 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance
Blade 16 +26%
16.8 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
13.3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 4.2
Power 4x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 88.2 dB 85 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 17.0 x 9.7 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

