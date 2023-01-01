Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 16 or ROG Zephyrus M16 – what's better?

Razer Blade 16 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16

77 out of 100
Razer Blade 16
VS
64 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
Razer Blade 16
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i9 13950HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 16 and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 58-79% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 95.1 against 90 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 16
vs
ROG Zephyrus M16

Case

Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 244 x 21.99 mm
13.98 x 9.61 x 0.87 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.7% ~86%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 51.3 dB 56 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1305:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 89.7% 75.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 98.5% -
Response time 9 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
Blade 16
500 nits
ROG Zephyrus M16
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:45 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 240 / 280 / 330 W 140 / 240 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 804 / 959 grams 550 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 8
Threads 32 16
L3 Cache 36 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 16 +38%
2140
ROG Zephyrus M16
1547
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 16 +142%
21025
ROG Zephyrus M16
8690
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 16 +49%
2200
ROG Zephyrus M16
1476
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 16 +150%
29906
ROG Zephyrus M16
11968
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 60-75 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1598 MHz
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance
Blade 16 +105%
16.8 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus M16
8.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 4x2W 2x2W, 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 88.2 dB 80 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 17.0 x 9.7 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

