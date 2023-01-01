Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 16 or ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) – what's better?

Razer Blade 16 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)

76 out of 100
Razer Blade 16
VS
75 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)
Razer Blade 16
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 16 and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 16
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 95.1 against 90 watt-hours
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 9-13% higher FPS
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 16
vs
ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 244 x 21.99 mm
13.98 x 9.61 x 0.87 inches		 355 x 246 x 21.1-22.9 mm
13.98 x 9.69 x 0.83-0.9 inches
Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) 873 cm2 (135.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.7% ~85%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 3

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 280 / 330 W 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.5 GHz 5.4 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 32 20
L3 Cache 36 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock - 1395 MHz
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 4608
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 144
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance
Blade 16
16.8 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) +17%
19.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.4
Power - 6x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
