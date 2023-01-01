You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU Intel Core i9 13950HX - AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - Radeon RX 7600S 8GB Radeon RX 7700S 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 16 Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 95.1 against 90 watt-hours

Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 95.1 against 90 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023) Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 244 x 21.99 mm

13.98 x 9.61 x 0.87 inches 355 x 252 x 22.1-26.8 mm

13.98 x 9.92 x 0.87-1.06 inches Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) 895 cm2 (138.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.7% ~83% Side bezels 5.2 mm 5.2 mm Colors Black Black, Gray, Yellow Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 51.3 dB 50 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1305:1 1339:1 sRGB color space 100% 97.8% Adobe RGB profile 89.7% 70.9% DCI-P3 color gamut 98.5% 69.4% Response time 9 ms 25 ms Max. brightness Blade 16 +67% 500 nits TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 95.1 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 1:45 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 240 / 280 / 330 W 240 / 280 W Weigh of AC adapter 804 / 959 grams 532 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB Radeon RX 7600S 8GB Radeon RX 7700S 8GB TGP 140 W 85-95 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 6 nm GPU base clock - 1500 MHz GPU boost clock - 2200 MHz FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 15.6 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 1792 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 112 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64 GPU performance Blade 16 +8% 16.8 TFLOPS TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023) 15.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC256 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 88.2 dB 82 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 17.0 x 9.7 cm 13.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.