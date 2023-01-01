Razer Blade 16 vs ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 16
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 67-91% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 95.1 against 76 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (112.7 vs 134.2 square inches)
- 24% sharper screen – 234 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 244 x 21.99 mm
13.98 x 9.61 x 0.87 inches
|323.5 x 224.7 x 17.9-19.6 mm
12.74 x 8.85 x 0.7-0.77 inches
|Area
|866 cm2 (134.3 inches2)
|727 cm2 (112.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85.7%
|~83.9%
|Side bezels
|5.2 mm
|5.6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|51.3 dB
|41.7 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14.5 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|234 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1305:1
|1315:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|89.7%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|98.5%
|100%
|Response time
|9 ms
|21 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|1:47 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Bottom
|Charge power
|240 / 280 / 330 W
|150 / 180 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|804 / 959 grams
|420 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|24 (8P + 16E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|32
|16
|L3 Cache
|36 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 16 +33%
2140
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 16 +109%
21025
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 16 +35%
2200
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 16 +131%
29906
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|65 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1222 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1485 MHz
|FLOPS
|16.8 TFLOPS
|7.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3072
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|96
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5600 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|88.2 dB
|76.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|1.4 mm
|Size
|17.0 x 9.7 cm
|7.8 x 5.3 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
