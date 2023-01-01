Razer Blade 16 vs Dell Alienware m15 R7
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
98
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
84
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
66
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
63
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
61
NanoReview Score
76
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 16
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 51-70% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~70%) battery – 95.1 against 56 watt-hours
- Around 64% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 24% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (134.2 vs 150.5 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
|2.42 kg (5.34 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 244 x 21.99 mm
13.98 x 9.61 x 0.87 inches
|356.2 x 272.5 x 12.9-20.6 mm
14.02 x 10.73 x 0.51-0.81 inches
|Area
|866 cm2 (134.3 inches2)
|971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85.7%
|~69.1%
|Side bezels
|5.2 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|53.9 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|13.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Bottom
|Charge power
|280 / 330 W
|180 / 240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|24 (8P + 16E)
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|32
|20
|L3 Cache
|36 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 16 +18%
2142
1811
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 16 +79%
22423
12495
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 16 +23%
2238
1824
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 16 +64%
27404
16728
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|16.8 TFLOPS
|8.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3072
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|96
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|5600 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|1.7 mm
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1