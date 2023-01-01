You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 Battery 95.1 Wh - 64 Wh 97 Wh CPU Intel Core i9 13950HX - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6700M 10GB Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 16 Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz Significantly easier to carry: weighs 850 grams less (around 1.87 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 850 grams less (around 1.87 lbs) Can run popular games at about 51-70% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 51-70% higher FPS Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Features a much bigger (~49%) battery – 95.1 against 64 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~49%) battery – 95.1 against 64 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI) Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (134.2 vs 184 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 244 x 21.99 mm

13.98 x 9.61 x 0.87 inches 397.3 x 298.7 x 26.7 mm

15.64 x 11.76 x 1.05 inches Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) 1187 cm2 (183.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.7% ~69.5% Side bezels 5.2 mm 7.2 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 50.1 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 Size 16 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz PPI 189 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 3 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Blade 16 +67% 500 nits Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition 300 nits

Battery Capacity 95.1 Wh 64 Wh 97 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Bottom Charge power 280 / 330 W 180 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter - 994 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6700M 10GB Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB TGP 140 W 100 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1463 MHz GPU boost clock - 1695 MHz FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance Blade 16 +93% 16.8 TFLOPS Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 82.6 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 1.8 mm Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.