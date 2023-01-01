Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 CPU Intel Core i9 13950HX - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 16 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 212-290% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 212-290% higher FPS Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 95.1 against 86 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 95.1 against 86 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality 30% sharper screen – 189 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 590 grams less (around 1.3 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 590 grams less (around 1.3 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (122.9 vs 134.2 square inches)

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Razer Blade 16 USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 244 x 21.99 mm

13.98 x 9.61 x 0.87 inches 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.7% ~88.9% Side bezels 5.2 mm 4.4 mm Colors Black Black, Silver Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Middle: Carbon fiber

Bottom: Aluminum

Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 51.3 dB 44.6 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology G-Sync No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor No Yes Display tests Contrast 1305:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 89.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 98.5% - Response time 9 ms - Max. brightness Blade 16 500 nits XPS 15 9530 (2023) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 95.1 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 240 / 280 / 330 W 130 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 804 / 959 grams 463 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 140 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 6 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1550 MHz FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Blade 16 +386% 16.8 TFLOPS XPS 15 9530 (2023) 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power 4x2W 2x2W, 2x3W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 88.2 dB 83.4 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint No Yes Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 17.0 x 9.7 cm 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.