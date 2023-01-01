Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 16 or XPS 17 9730 (2023) – what's better?

Display
CPU Intel Core i9 13950HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 16 and Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 16
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 72-98% higher FPS
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 42% sharper screen – 189 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (134.2 vs 144 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 16
vs
XPS 17 9730 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 2.31 kg (5.09 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 244 x 21.99 mm
13.98 x 9.61 x 0.87 inches		 374.45 x 248.05 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.77 x 0.77 inches
Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) 929 cm2 (144 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.7% ~90.2%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 4.1 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 51.3 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1305:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 89.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 98.5% -
Response time 9 ms -
Max. brightness
Blade 16
500 nits
XPS 17 9730 (2023)
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 240 / 280 / 330 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 804 / 959 grams 505 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 32 16
L3 Cache 36 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 16 +19%
2140
XPS 17 9730 (2023)
1805
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 16 +69%
21025
XPS 17 9730 (2023)
12455
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 16 +17%
2200
XPS 17 9730 (2023)
1884
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 16 +104%
29906
XPS 17 9730 (2023)
14692
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 60 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 7.3 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Blade 16 +130%
16.8 TFLOPS
XPS 17 9730 (2023)
7.3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 4x2W 2x2W, 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 88.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 17.0 x 9.7 cm 14.9 x 8.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
