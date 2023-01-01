Razer Blade 16 vs Gigabyte G7 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 16
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 83-113% higher FPS
- Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~86%) battery – 95.1 against 51 watt-hours
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (134.2 vs 161.2 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
|2.49 kg (5.49 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 244 x 21.99 mm
13.98 x 9.61 x 0.87 inches
|397 x 262 x 25 mm
15.63 x 10.31 x 0.98 inches
|Area
|866 cm2 (134.3 inches2)
|1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85.7%
|~79.3%
|Side bezels
|5.2 mm
|7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|59 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1535:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|71.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|70.4%
|Response time
|3 ms
|6 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Bottom
|Charge power
|280 / 330 W
|180 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|470 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|24 (8P + 16E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|32
|16
|L3 Cache
|36 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|75 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1403 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1635 MHz
|FLOPS
|16.8 TFLOPS
|6.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3072
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|96
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|5600 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|-
|79 dB
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|15.2 x 9.1 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
