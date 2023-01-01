Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 16 or Omen 16 (2022) – what's better?

Razer Blade 16 vs HP Omen 16 (2022)

77 out of 100
Razer Blade 16
57 out of 100
HP Omen 16 (2022)
Razer Blade 16
HP Omen 16 (2022)
Display
CPU Intel Core i9 13950HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 16 and HP Omen 16 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 75-102% higher FPS
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 95.1 against 83 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 38% sharper screen – 189 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2022)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 16
vs
Omen 16 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 244 x 21.99 mm
13.98 x 9.61 x 0.87 inches		 369 x 248 x 23 mm
14.53 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches
Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) 915 cm2 (141.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.7% ~78.1%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 51.3 dB 56 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1305:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 89.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 98.5% -
Response time 9 ms -
Max. brightness
Blade 16 +67%
500 nits
Omen 16 (2022)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:20 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 280 / 330 W 150 / 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 959 grams 636 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 32 16
L3 Cache 36 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 16 +26%
2142
Omen 16 (2022)
1694
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 16 +111%
22423
Omen 16 (2022)
10612
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 16 +27%
2238
Omen 16 (2022)
1768
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 16 +114%
27404
Omen 16 (2022)
12815
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
Blade 16 +136%
16.8 TFLOPS
Omen 16 (2022)
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 88.2 dB 84.4 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1.6 mm
Touchpad
Size 17.0 x 9.7 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

