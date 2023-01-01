Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 16 or Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) – what's better?

Razer Blade 16 vs Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)

77 out of 100
Razer Blade 16
VS
53 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 15
Razer Blade 16
Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 95.1 Wh
CPU Intel Core i9 13950HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 16 and Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 3.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 75-102% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~58%) battery – 95.1 against 60 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (134.2 vs 146 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 16
vs
Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)

Case

Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 244 x 21.99 mm
13.98 x 9.61 x 0.87 inches		 363 x 259.6 x 23.5 mm
14.29 x 10.22 x 0.93 inches
Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) 942 cm2 (146 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.7% ~71.2%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black White, Gray, Blue
Material Aluminum Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 51.3 dB 53.5 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology G-Sync G-Sync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast 1305:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 89.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 98.5% -
Response time 9 ms -
Max. brightness
Blade 16 +100%
500 nits
Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:45 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Bottom
Charge power 240 / 280 / 330 W 230 / 300 W
Weight of AC adapter 804 / 959 grams 1074 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 6
Threads 32 12
L3 Cache 36 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
Blade 16 +136%
16.8 TFLOPS
Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 88.2 dB 81 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 17.0 x 9.7 cm 10.4 x 6.9 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Promotion
