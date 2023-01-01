Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 16 or Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) – what's better?

Razer Blade 16 vs Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)

77 out of 100
Razer Blade 16
VS
70 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
Razer Blade 16
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2560 x 1600
Battery 95.1 Wh
CPU Intel Core i9 13950HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 16 and Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 16
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 95.1 against 80 watt-hours
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (134.2 vs 147.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 9-13% higher FPS
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 16
vs
Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)

Case

Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 244 x 21.99 mm
13.98 x 9.61 x 0.87 inches		 363.4 x 262.1 x 21.9-25.9 mm
14.31 x 10.32 x 0.86-1.02 inches
Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) 952 cm2 (147.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.7% ~77.9%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 9.4 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 51.3 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1305:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 89.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 98.5% -
Response time 9 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:45 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Bottom
Charge power 280 / 330 W 140 / 300 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 959 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 16 (8P + 8E)
Threads 32 24
L3 Cache 36 MB 30 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock - 1395 MHz
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 4608
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 144
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance
Blade 16
16.8 TFLOPS
Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) +17%
19.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 6000 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 88.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 17.0 x 9.7 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

