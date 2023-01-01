Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 16 or Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) – what's better?

Razer Blade 16 vs Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)

76 out of 100
Razer Blade 16
VS
61 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
Razer Blade 16
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 95.1 Wh
CPU Intel Core i9 13950HX
GPU
Radeon RX 6800S 8GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 16 and Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~34%) battery – 95.1 against 71 watt-hours
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
  • 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 16
vs
Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)

Case

Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 2.05 kg (4.52 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 244 x 21.99 mm
13.98 x 9.61 x 0.87 inches		 357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm
14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches
Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.7% ~81.1%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1200:1
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness
Blade 16 +43%
500 nits
Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
350 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Bottom
Charge power 280 / 330 W 135 / 170 / 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 6
Threads 32 12
L3 Cache 36 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) AMD Radeon 660M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W -
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock - 1800 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1975 MHz
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64
GPU performance
Blade 16 +27%
16.8 TFLOPS
Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
13.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB 24 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

