You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Battery 95.1 Wh - 71 Wh 99.9 Wh CPU Intel Core i9 13950HX - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 16 Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz

Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~34%) battery – 95.1 against 71 watt-hours

Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits

33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 2.05 kg (4.52 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 244 x 21.99 mm

13.98 x 9.61 x 0.87 inches 357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm

14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.7% ~81.1% Side bezels 5.2 mm 6.5 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2

Display 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1200:1 sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness Blade 16 +43% 500 nits Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) 350 nits

Battery Capacity 95.1 Wh 71 Wh 99.9 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Bottom Charge power 280 / 330 W 135 / 170 / 230 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB TGP 140 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 7 nm GPU base clock - 1800 MHz GPU boost clock - 1975 MHz FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64 GPU performance Blade 16 +27% 16.8 TFLOPS Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) 13.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 64 GB 24 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.