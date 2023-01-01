Razer Blade 16 vs Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 16
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 63-86% higher FPS
- Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 95.1 against 75 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 29% sharper screen – 243 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (113.5 vs 134.2 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 244 x 21.99 mm
13.98 x 9.61 x 0.87 inches
|327 x 224 x 17.9 mm
12.87 x 8.82 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|866 cm2 (134.3 inches2)
|732 cm2 (113.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85.7%
|~87.9%
|Side bezels
|5.2 mm
|3.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|170°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|51.3 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14.9 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|243 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|3072 x 1920 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1305:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|89.7%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|98.5%
|100%
|Response time
|9 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|240 / 280 / 330 W
|100 / 140 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|804 / 959 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|24 (8P + 16E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|32
|16
|L3 Cache
|36 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 16 +25%
2140
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 16 +68%
21025
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 16 +23%
2200
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 16 +108%
29906
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|80 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|16.8 TFLOPS
|7.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3072
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|96
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5600 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.2
|Power
|4x2W
|2x2W, 2x1W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|88.2 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|-
|Size
|17.0 x 9.7 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”):
- Also know as "Yoga Pro 9i (Gen 8)" in some regions.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1