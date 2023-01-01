Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 16 or Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”) – what's better?

Razer Blade 16 vs Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”)

77 out of 100
Razer Blade 16
VS
69 out of 100
Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”)
Razer Blade 16
Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”)
Display
CPU Intel Core i9 13950HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 16 and Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 63-86% higher FPS
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 95.1 against 75 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 29% sharper screen – 243 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (113.5 vs 134.2 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 16
vs
Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”)

Case

Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 244 x 21.99 mm
13.98 x 9.61 x 0.87 inches		 327 x 224 x 17.9 mm
12.87 x 8.82 x 0.7 inches
Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) 732 cm2 (113.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.7% ~87.9%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 3.1 mm
Colors Black Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 170°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level (max. load) 51.3 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 14.9 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1305:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 89.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 98.5% 100%
Response time 9 ms -
Max. brightness
Blade 16 +25%
500 nits
Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”)
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:45 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 240 / 280 / 330 W 100 / 140 W
Weigh of AC adapter 804 / 959 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 32 16
L3 Cache 36 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 80 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 7.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Blade 16 +115%
16.8 TFLOPS
Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”)
7.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 4x2W 2x2W, 2x1W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 88.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 17.0 x 9.7 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”):
    - Also know as "Yoga Pro 9i (Gen 8)" in some regions.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

