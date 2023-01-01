You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 - 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Mini LED) CPU Intel Core i9 13950HX - Intel Core i5 13505H Intel Core i7 13705H Intel Core i9 13905H GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 16 Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz

Can run popular games at about 63-86% higher FPS

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 95.1 against 75 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

29% sharper screen – 243 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (113.5 vs 134.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 244 x 21.99 mm

13.98 x 9.61 x 0.87 inches 327 x 224 x 17.9 mm

12.87 x 8.82 x 0.7 inches Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) 732 cm2 (113.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.7% ~87.9% Side bezels 5.2 mm 3.1 mm Colors Black Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 170° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level (max. load) 51.3 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Mini LED) Size 16 inches 14.9 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 120 Hz PPI 189 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1305:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 89.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 98.5% 100% Response time 9 ms - Max. brightness Blade 16 +25% 500 nits Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 95.1 Wh 75 Wh Full charging time 1:45 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 240 / 280 / 330 W 100 / 140 W Weigh of AC adapter 804 / 959 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 140 W 80 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 7.8 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Blade 16 +115% 16.8 TFLOPS Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”) 7.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power 4x2W 2x2W, 2x1W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 88.2 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size 17.0 x 9.7 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”): - Also know as "Yoga Pro 9i (Gen 8)" in some regions.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.