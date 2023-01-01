Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 16 or Raider GE68 (2023) – what's better?

Display
CPU Intel Core i9 13950HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 16 and MSI Raider GE68 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (134.2 vs 157.2 square inches)
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE68 (2023)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 99.9 against 95.1 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 16
vs
Raider GE68 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 244 x 21.99 mm
13.98 x 9.61 x 0.87 inches		 357 x 284 x 22.2-27.8 mm
14.06 x 11.18 x 0.87-1.09 inches
Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) 1014 cm2 (157.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.7% ~73.2%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 51.3 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1305:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 89.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 98.5% -
Response time 9 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:45 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right, Bottom
Charge power 280 / 330 W 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 959 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 16 (8P + 8E)
Threads 32 24
L3 Cache 36 MB 30 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 16 +11%
2142
Raider GE68 (2023)
1934
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 16 +42%
22423
Raider GE68 (2023)
15825
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 3072
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Blade 16
16.8 TFLOPS
Raider GE68 (2023)
16.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 5600 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) -
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 4x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 88.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 17.0 x 9.7 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
