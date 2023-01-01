Razer Blade 16 vs MSI Raider GE77 76 out of 100 VS 72 out of 100 Razer Blade 16 MSI Raider GE77

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 CPU Intel Core i9 13950HX - Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i9 12900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 16 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs) Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI) Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (134.2 vs 174.7 square inches) Advantages of the MSI Raider GE77 Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 240 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 240 Hz Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 99.9 against 95.1 watt-hours

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 244 x 21.99 mm

13.98 x 9.61 x 0.87 inches 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm

15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.7% ~73.2% Side bezels 5.2 mm 7 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 57 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 Size 16 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 360 Hz PPI 189 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness Blade 16 500 nits Raider GE77 n/a

Battery Capacity 95.1 Wh 99.9 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Bottom Charge power 280 / 330 W 330 W Weigh of AC adapter - 1264 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 140 W 150 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1310 MHz GPU boost clock - 1725 MHz FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 5120 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 160 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 80 GPU performance Blade 16 16.8 TFLOPS Raider GE77 +4% 17.5 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power - 2x2W, 2x1W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 85 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.