Razer Blade 16 vs MSI Raider GE78 HX (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 16
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 9-13% higher FPS
- 42% sharper screen – 189 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (134.2 vs 175.4 square inches)
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE78 HX (2023)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 99.9 against 95.1 watt-hours
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
|3.1 kg (6.84 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 244 x 21.99 mm
13.98 x 9.61 x 0.87 inches
|380 x 298 x 23 mm
14.96 x 11.73 x 0.91 inches
|Area
|866 cm2 (134.3 inches2)
|1132 cm2 (175.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85.7%
|~74%
|Side bezels
|5.2 mm
|6.9 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|17 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|133 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left, Right, Bottom
|Charge power
|280 / 330 W
|330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|1260 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.5 GHz
|5.5 GHz
|Cores
|24 (8P + 16E)
|24 (8P + 16E)
|Threads
|32
|32
|L3 Cache
|36 MB
|36 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2142
2202
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 16 +1%
22423
22294
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2238
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
27404
27832
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|4 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1395 MHz
|FLOPS
|16.8 TFLOPS
|14.3-19.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3072
|4608
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|96
|144
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5600 MHz
|5600 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|-
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.4
|Power
|-
|6x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1