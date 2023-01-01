Razer Blade 16 vs MSI Titan GT77
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
98
86
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
84
88
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
66
49
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
63
66
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
61
45
NanoReview Score
76
71
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 16
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 850 grams less (around 1.87 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 36% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 34% more compact case (134.2 vs 203 square inches)
- 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 240 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 9-13% higher FPS
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
|3.3 kg (7.28 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 244 x 21.99 mm
13.98 x 9.61 x 0.87 inches
|397 x 330 x 23 mm
15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches
|Area
|866 cm2 (134.3 inches2)
|1310 cm2 (203 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85.7%
|~63%
|Side bezels
|5.2 mm
|7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|4
|Noise level
|-
|61 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|360 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1321:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.5%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|70.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|73.2%
|Response time
|3 ms
|4 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|280 / 330 W
|330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|1335 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.5 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Cores
|24 (8P + 16E)
|16 (8P + 8E)
|Threads
|32
|24
|L3 Cache
|36 MB
|25 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 16 +17%
2142
1833
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 16 +54%
22423
14577
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 16 +22%
2238
1838
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 16 +32%
27404
20812
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|150 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|8 nm
|FLOPS
|16.8 TFLOPS
|19.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3072
|5632
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|96
|176
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|80
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x16 GB
|Clock
|5600 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|4
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|128 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|-
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|4
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.2
|Power
|-
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|-
|87 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|1.8 mm
|Size
|-
|13.0 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
