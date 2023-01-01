Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 16 or Blade 14 (2022) – what's better?

76 out of 100
Razer Blade 16
VS
66 out of 100
Razer Blade 14 (2022)
Razer Blade 16
Razer Blade 14 (2022)
Display
GPU
RAM
16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 16 and Blade 14 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 95.1 against 61.6 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 20-28% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • 20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 670 grams less (around 1.48 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (109 vs 134.2 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 16
vs
Blade 14 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 244 x 21.99 mm
13.98 x 9.61 x 0.87 inches		 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm
12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches
Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) 703 cm2 (109 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.7% ~76.8%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 4.9 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 42.1 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness
Blade 16
500 nits
Blade 14 (2022)
n/a

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 280 / 330 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 654 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 8
Threads 32 16
L3 Cache 36 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 16 +40%
2142
Blade 14 (2022)
1535
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 16 +126%
22423
Blade 14 (2022)
9921
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 16 +48%
2238
Blade 14 (2022)
1512
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 16 +100%
27404
Blade 14 (2022)
13685
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 100 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1267 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1605 MHz
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance
Blade 16 +37%
16.8 TFLOPS
Blade 14 (2022)
12.3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 78.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
