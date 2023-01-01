Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 16 or Blade 14 (2023) – what's better?

Razer Blade 16 vs Blade 14 (2023)

77 out of 100
Razer Blade 16
VS
74 out of 100
Razer Blade 14 (2023)
Razer Blade 16
Razer Blade 14 (2023)
Display
2560 x 1600
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 16 and Blade 14 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 16
  • Around 70% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 95.1 against 68.1 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2023)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 670 grams less (around 1.48 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (109 vs 134.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 16
vs
Blade 14 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 244 x 21.99 mm
13.98 x 9.61 x 0.87 inches		 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm
12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches
Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) 703 cm2 (109 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.7% ~80.8%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 9.1 mm
Colors Black Black
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 51.3 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 216 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No -
Sync technology G-Sync FreeSync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No -
Display tests
Contrast 1305:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 89.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 98.5% 100%
Response time 9 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
Blade 16
500 nits
Blade 14 (2023)
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:45 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 240 / 280 / 330 W 230 W
Weight of AC adapter 804 / 959 grams 650 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 4.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.5 GHz 5.2 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 8
Threads 32 16
L3 Cache 36 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Radeon 780M
Fabrication process 10 nm 4 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 16 +6%
2152
Blade 14 (2023)
2033
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 16 +66%
21129
Blade 14 (2023)
12694
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 16 +19%
2179
Blade 14 (2023)
1837
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 16 +70%
30203
Blade 14 (2023)
17792
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 3072
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Blade 16
16.8 TFLOPS
Blade 14 (2023)
16.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 5600 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 88.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 17.0 x 9.7 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

