Razer Blade 16 vs Blade 14 (2023)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
98
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
84
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
66
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
63
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
61
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 16
- Around 70% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 95.1 against 68.1 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2023)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 670 grams less (around 1.48 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (109 vs 134.2 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 244 x 21.99 mm
13.98 x 9.61 x 0.87 inches
|319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm
12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches
|Area
|866 cm2 (134.3 inches2)
|703 cm2 (109 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85.7%
|~80.8%
|Side bezels
|5.2 mm
|9.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Yes
|Liquid metal
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|51.3 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|216 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Sync technology
|G-Sync
|FreeSync
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|-
|Contrast
|1305:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|89.7%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|98.5%
|100%
|Response time
|9 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|240 / 280 / 330 W
|230 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|804 / 959 grams
|650 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|4.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.5 GHz
|5.2 GHz
|Cores
|24 (8P + 16E)
|8
|Threads
|32
|16
|L3 Cache
|36 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Radeon 780M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|4 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 16 +6%
2152
2033
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 16 +66%
21129
12694
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 16 +19%
2179
1837
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 16 +70%
30203
17792
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|140 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|16.8 TFLOPS
|16.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3072
|3072
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|96
|96
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5600 MHz
|5600 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|88.2 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|17.0 x 9.7 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
