Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 16 Around 70% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 95.1 against 68.1 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2023)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 670 grams less (around 1.48 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 670 grams less (around 1.48 lbs) Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (109 vs 134.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 244 x 21.99 mm

13.98 x 9.61 x 0.87 inches 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm

12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) 703 cm2 (109 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.7% ~80.8% Side bezels 5.2 mm 9.1 mm Colors Black Black Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes Yes Liquid metal No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 51.3 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 240 Hz PPI 189 ppi 216 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No - Sync technology G-Sync FreeSync Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No - Display tests Contrast 1305:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 89.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 98.5% 100% Response time 9 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Blade 16 500 nits Blade 14 (2023) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 95.1 Wh 68.1 Wh Full charging time 1:45 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 240 / 280 / 330 W 230 W Weight of AC adapter 804 / 959 grams 650 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 140 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 3072 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Blade 16 16.8 TFLOPS Blade 14 (2023) 16.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 5600 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 88.2 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 17.0 x 9.7 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.