Razer Blade 17 (2022) vs Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS
- Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 82 against 76 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1050 grams less (around 2.32 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (109.4 vs 159.2 square inches)
- 28% sharper screen – 162 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.75 kg (6.06 lbs)
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Dimensions
|395 x 260 x 19.9 mm
15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches
|312.4 x 226 x 19.8 mm
12.3 x 8.9 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2)
|706 cm2 (109.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|~80.5%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|4
|2
|Noise level
|49.1 dB
|60 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|280 W
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|794 gramm
|529 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|14
|14
|Threads
|20
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 17 (2022) +7%
1868
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 17 (2022) +6%
13011
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 17 (2022) +6%
1889
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 17 (2022) +2%
16795
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|115-130 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|1215 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|1567 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|-
|2.0
|Loudness
|70 dB
|79.9 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
