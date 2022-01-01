Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 17 (2022) or Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022) – what's better?

Razer Blade 17 (2022) vs Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022)

73 out of 100
Razer Blade 17 (2022)
VS
70 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14
Razer Blade 17 (2022)
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 17 (2022) and Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 82 against 76 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1050 grams less (around 2.32 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (109.4 vs 159.2 square inches)
  • 28% sharper screen – 162 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 17 (2022)
vs
Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022)

Case

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm
15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches		 312.4 x 226 x 19.8 mm
12.3 x 8.9 x 0.78 inches
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 706 cm2 (109.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~80.5%
Side bezels 6 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 4 2
Noise level 49.1 dB 60 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 280 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 794 gramm 529 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 14
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115-130 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1567 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - 2.0
Loudness 70 dB 79.9 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Raider GE76 (2022) and Blade 17 (2022)
2. Stealth GS77 and Blade 17 (2022)
3. Blade 15 (2022) and Blade 17 (2022)
4. Alienware x17 R2 and Blade 17 (2022)
5. XPS 17 9720 (2022) and Blade 17 (2022)
6. Blade 17 (2021) and Blade 17 (2022)
7. Titan GT77 and Blade 17 (2022)
8. MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022)
9. ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) and Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022)
10. Blade 14 (2022) and Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022) and Razer Blade 17 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский