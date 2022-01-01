Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 17 (2022) or MacBook Air (M2, 2022) – what's better?

Razer Blade 17 (2022) vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

73 out of 100
Razer Blade 17 (2022)
VS
60 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Razer Blade 17 (2022)
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1664
CPU Apple M2
GPU Apple M2 GPU (8-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 17 (2022) and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 198-270% higher FPS
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 82 against 52.6 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1510 grams less (around 3.33 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 77% sharper screen – 225 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 36% more compact case (101.4 vs 159.2 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 17 (2022)
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm
15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~82%
Side bezels 6 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber Yes -
Number of fans 4 -
Noise level 49.1 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 13.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1384:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 87.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.4%
Response time 3 ms 29 ms
Max. brightness
Blade 17 (2022)
300 nits
MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 280 W 30 / 35 / 67 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 794 gramm 174 / 189 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 3.5 GHz
Cores 14 8
Threads 20 8
L3 Cache 24 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115-130 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
Blade 17 (2022) +360%
13.8 TFLOPS
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB -
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers - 2.2
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness 70 dB 82.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Related Comparisons

1. Razer Blade 17 (2022) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Razer Blade 17 (2022) vs Dell Alienware x17 R2
3. Razer Blade 17 (2022) vs MSI Stealth GS77
4. Razer Blade 17 (2022) vs MSI Titan GT77
5. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
6. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
7. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) vs Microsoft Surface Pro 8
8. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) vs Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
9. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) vs Microsoft Surface Pro 9

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and Razer Blade 17 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский