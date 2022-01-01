Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 17 (2022) or ROG Strix G17 G713 – what's better?

Razer Blade 17 (2022) vs ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713

74 out of 100
Razer Blade 17 (2022)
VS
55 out of 100
ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
Razer Blade 17 (2022)
ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 82 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 17 (2022) and ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 183-249% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 82 against 56 watt-hours
  • Around 43% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (159.2 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 17 (2022)
vs
ROG Strix G17 G713

Case

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm
15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches		 395 x 282 x 24.6 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.97 inches
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~74.1%
Side bezels 6 mm 6 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 4 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6800 RPM
Noise level 49.1 dB 49.9 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1424:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 73.5%
Response time 3 ms 23 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 280 W 150 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 794 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115-130 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
Blade 17 (2022) +332%
13.8 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G17 G713
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness 70 dB 73.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 -
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 7.7 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) vs Razer Blade 17 (2022)
2. MSI Stealth GS77 vs Razer Blade 17 (2022)
3. Dell Alienware x17 R2 vs Razer Blade 17 (2022)
4. Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 vs Razer Blade 17 (2022)
5. Razer Blade 14 (2022) vs Blade 17 (2022)
6. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) vs ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
7. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 vs ROG Strix G17 G713
8. Dell Alienware m17 R4 vs ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
9. MSI GE76 Raider vs ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
10. ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706 vs ROG Strix G17 G713

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 and Razer Blade 17 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский