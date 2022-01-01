Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 17 (2022) or ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) – what's better?

Razer Blade 17 (2022) vs Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)

73 out of 100
Razer Blade 17 (2022)
VS
75 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)
Razer Blade 17 (2022)
Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 17 (2022) and Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2022)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (159.2 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 90 against 82 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 17 (2022)
vs
ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)

Case

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 3.1 kg (6.84 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm
15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches		 395 x 282 x 23.4-28.3 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.11 inches
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~74.1%
Side bezels 6 mm 6 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 4 4
Noise level 49.1 dB 48 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 360 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1100:1
sRGB color space 100% 97%
Adobe RGB profile - 70.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 73%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 280 W 280 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 794 gramm 907 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 14 14
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115-130 W 150 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz -
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 5632
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 176
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80
GPU performance
Blade 17 (2022)
13.8 TFLOPS
ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) +42%
19.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - 4.0
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness 70 dB 81 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 -
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.9 x 7.8 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
2 (22.2%)
7 (77.8%)
Total votes: 9

