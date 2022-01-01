You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H - AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 240 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 90 against 82 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (146.3 vs 159.2 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm

15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches 355 x 266 x 20.5 mm

13.98 x 10.47 x 0.81 inches Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~74.7% Side bezels 6 mm 0.4 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 4 2 Noise level 49.1 dB 50 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 Size 17.3 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 240 Hz PPI 127 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 3 ms 3 ms

Battery Capacity 82 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 280 W 240 / 280 W Weigh of AC adapter 794 gramm 850 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 115-130 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Blade 17 (2022) 13.8 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x16 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x2048 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers - 4.2 Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness 70 dB 80 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint - No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 5.8 x 9.6 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.