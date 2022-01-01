Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 17 (2022) or ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) – what's better?

Razer Blade 17 (2022) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)

74 out of 100
Razer Blade 17 (2022)
VS
74 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
Razer Blade 17 (2022)
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 17 (2022) and Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 240 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 90 against 82 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (146.3 vs 159.2 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 17 (2022)
vs
ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm
15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches		 355 x 266 x 20.5 mm
13.98 x 10.47 x 0.81 inches
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~74.7%
Side bezels 6 mm 0.4 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 4 2
Noise level 49.1 dB 50 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 280 W 240 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 794 gramm 850 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115-130 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x16 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x2048 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - 4.2
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness 70 dB 80 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 5.8 x 9.6 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

Related Comparisons

1. MSI Raider GE76 (2022) and Razer Blade 17 (2022)
2. MSI Stealth GS77 and Razer Blade 17 (2022)
3. Razer Blade 15 (2022) and Blade 17 (2022)
4. Dell Alienware x17 R2 and Razer Blade 17 (2022)
5. Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) and Razer Blade 17 (2022)
6. Razer Blade 17 (2021) and Blade 17 (2022)
7. MSI Titan GT77 and Razer Blade 17 (2022)
8. Dell Alienware x17 R2 and Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
9. ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 and Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
10. ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 and Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) and Razer Blade 17 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский