Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 17 (2022) or Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition – what's better?

Razer Blade 17 (2022) vs Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition

73 out of 100
Razer Blade 17 (2022)
VS
65 out of 100
Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
Razer Blade 17 (2022)
Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 82 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 17 (2022) and Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 82 against 64 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 13-18% higher FPS
  • Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (159.2 vs 184 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 17 (2022)
vs
Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition

Case

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm
15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches		 397.3 x 298.7 x 26.7 mm
15.64 x 11.76 x 1.05 inches
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 1187 cm2 (183.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~69.5%
Side bezels 6 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes -
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level 49.1 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 280 W 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 794 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 100 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1695 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
Blade 17 (2022) +24%
10.8 TFLOPS
Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
8.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness 70 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port - Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. XPS 17 9720 (2022) and Blade 17 (2022)
2. Raider GE76 (2022) and Blade 17 (2022)
3. Blade 14 (2022) and Blade 17 (2022)
4. Alienware x17 R2 and Blade 17 (2022)
5. XPS 17 9720 (2022) and Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
6. Stealth GS77 and Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
7. ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) and Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
8. Alienware x17 R2 and Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
9. TUF Gaming A17 (2022) and Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition and Razer Blade 17 (2022) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский