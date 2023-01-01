Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 17 (2022) or Alienware m18 – what's better?

Razer Blade 17 (2022) vs Dell Alienware m18

70 out of 100
Razer Blade 17 (2022)
VS
62 out of 100
Dell Alienware m18
Razer Blade 17 (2022)
Dell Alienware m18
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 17 (2022) and Dell Alienware m18 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 33-45% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (159.2 vs 203.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m18
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 360 Hz
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 97 against 82 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 17 (2022)
vs
Alienware m18

Case

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) -
Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm
15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches		 410.3 x 319.9 x 24.1-26.7 mm
16.15 x 12.59 x 0.95-1.05 inches
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 1313 cm2 (203.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~71.6%
Side bezels 6 mm 11.3 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 4 4
Noise level 49.1 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 18 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 480 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 126 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
Blade 17 (2022)
300 nits
Alienware m18
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 280 W 300 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 794 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 17 (2022)
13011
Alienware m18 +20%
15579
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115-130 W 115 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz -
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 96 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
Blade 17 (2022) +60%
13.8 TFLOPS
Alienware m18
8.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 4
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness 70 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
