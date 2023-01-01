Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 17 (2022) or Alienware X16 – what's better?

Razer Blade 17 (2022) vs Dell Alienware X16

70 out of 100
Razer Blade 17 (2022)
VS
68 out of 100
Dell Alienware X16
Razer Blade 17 (2022)
Dell Alienware X16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 17 (2022) and Dell Alienware X16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware X16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 360 Hz
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 90 against 82 watt-hours
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 17 (2022)
vs
Alienware X16

Case

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 2.72 kg (6 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm
15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches		 364.74 x 289.81 x 18.57 mm
14.36 x 11.41 x 0.73 inches
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 1057 cm2 (163.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~70.2%
Side bezels 6 mm 10.1 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 4 4
Noise level 49.1 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 480 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
Blade 17 (2022)
300 nits
Alienware X16
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 280 W 240 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 794 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 10 (6P + 4E)
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 17 (2022) +22%
13011
Alienware X16
10678
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 17 (2022) +3%
16795
Alienware X16
16278
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115-130 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz -
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 96 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
Blade 17 (2022) +50%
13.8 TFLOPS
Alienware X16
9.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6000 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - 2.4
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness 70 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Blade 17 (2022) vs MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Blade 17 (2022) vs Alienware x17 R2
3. Blade 17 (2022) vs Stealth GS77
4. Blade 17 (2022) vs Titan GT77
5. Alienware X16 vs Alienware m15 R7
6. Alienware X16 vs Blade 16
7. Alienware X16 vs ROG Strix G18
8. Alienware X16 vs ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)
9. Alienware X16 vs Alienware m16
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware X16 and Razer Blade 17 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский