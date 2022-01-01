Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 17 (2022) or G15 5520 (2022) – what's better?

Razer Blade 17 (2022) vs Dell G15 5520 (2022)

74 out of 100
Razer Blade 17 (2022)
VS
62 out of 100
Dell G15 5520 (2022)
Razer Blade 17 (2022)
Dell G15 5520 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 82 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 17 (2022) and Dell G15 5520 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 47-64% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 82 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell G15 5520 (2022)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 17 (2022)
vs
G15 5520 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm
15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches		 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~69%
Side bezels 6 mm 6 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level 49.1 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 800:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 3 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 280 W 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 794 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 14 12
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 17 (2022) +23%
13503
G15 5520 (2022)
10963
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115-130 W -
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz -
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
Blade 17 (2022) +85%
13.8 TFLOPS
G15 5520 (2022)
7.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers - 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness 70 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port - Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) or Razer Blade 17 (2022)
2. MSI Raider GE76 (2022) or Razer Blade 17 (2022)
3. Razer Blade 14 (2022) or Blade 17 (2022)
4. Dell Alienware x17 R2 or Razer Blade 17 (2022)
5. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) or G15 5520 (2022)
6. HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) or Dell G15 5520 (2022)
7. Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57 or Dell G15 5520 (2022)
8. Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2022) or Dell G15 5520 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell G15 5520 (2022) and Razer Blade 17 (2022) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский